Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island recorded one moderately explosive eruption and one ash emission event in the past 24 hours, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) on Friday.

The volcano erupted moderately at its summit crater on Thursday at 4:39 p.m., with the event lasting two minutes, PHIVOLCS said.

It produced a dense, dark gray plume that rose 2,000 meters above the vent before strong winds pushed it southwest.

Pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) also descended the upper slopes within one kilometer of the summit crater and reached at least two kilometers downslope on the volcano’s southwestern slope.

Kanlaon’s explosive event was followed by a 40-minute continuous ash emission, PHIVOLCS said. A total of 41 barangays in six municipalities or cities in Negros Occidental reported experiencing light to moderate ashfall.

The bureau also recorded 11 volcanic earthquakes, while the volcano emitted 174 tons of sulfur dioxide.

Residents were warned to avoid the 4-kilometer permanent danger zone due to hazards such as phreatic eruptions and early magmatic activity.

Meanwhile, La Carlota, one of the affected areas, announced the suspension of classes at all levels and conducted preemptive evacuations, the city’s Public Information Office said in a Facebook post.

At least 30 families, or 94 individuals, are taking shelter at La Carlota South Elementary School.

The city reported no casualties or property damage as of this writing. —Edg Adrian A. Eva