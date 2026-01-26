A second impeachment complaint against President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. was filed at the House of Representatives on Monday.

The complainants, composed of activists from opposition political groups, returned to the House after their ouster bid was declined last week by the secretary-general’s office in her absence.

They sought to secure House Secretary-General Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil’s receipt of the complaint amid concerns that the impeachment process against Mr. Marcos could begin this week as congressmen return from the holiday break.

The first complaint was filed last Monday, which critics described as weak and likely to be dismissed. Congress may initiate only one impeachment proceeding against the same official within a calendar year, according to the 1987 Constitution.

“What we’re expecting now is the immediate referral to the Speaker,” House Deputy Minority Leader and Party-list Rep. Antonio L. Tinio told reporters after the filing. “But we did not get a definite commitment from the secretary-general to refer the complaint right away.”

Moves to impeach Mr. Marcos underscore deep political divisions over his government’s handling of widespread graft involving politicians, officials and private contractors in the corruption-prone nation, though the effort may falter as Marcos allies dominate Congress.

“There is enough time to consolidate the impeachment complaints so that there will be a single initiation of proceedings immediately,” Mr. Tinio said.

Meanwhile, House Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte Rep. Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” A. Marcos III recused himself from discussions on when the impeachment complaints would be referred to the House justice committee, a step that would effectively start proceedings against his father.

“The House must be allowed to discharge its constitutional duties without any shadow of personal interest, real or imagined,” he said in a statement. “My recusal ensures that no question may be raised about the fairness, objectivity or legitimacy of the process.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio