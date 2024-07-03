THE COMMISSION on Higher Education (CHED) should be empowered to police colleges and universities and ensure their compliance with educational standards, a congressman said on Wednesday.

CHED’s regulatory power should be modeled after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) ability to regulate the banking industry, Bohol Rep. Kristine Alexie Besas-Tutor, a member of the House higher and technical education committee, said in a statement.

“The 30-year-old CHED Charter granted by Republic Act No. 7722 needs upgrades,” she said. “I would like CHED to have regulatory powers similar to that of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.”

CHED should be able consolidate and merge colleges and universities to improve educational quality, she added.

CHED did not immediately reply to a Viber message seeking comment. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio