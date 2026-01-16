The Philippines’ Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) formally said on Friday it cannot carry out official functions after resignations left the fact-finding body without a quorum, as the President hinted its investigative work has been completed.

In a statement, the ICI said the departures of Commissioners Rogelio “Babes” L. Singson and Rossana A. Fajardo, which took effect in late December, have left Chairperson Andres B. Reyes Jr. as the commission’s sole member.

Under Executive Order No. 94, which created the ICI, the body requires a majority of its three original members to conduct official business.

“As a collegial body, the ICI may take official action only with the approval of a majority of its members,” the ICI said.

“Consequently, following the resignation of its two commissioners, the Commission is unable to resume its official operations until a quorum is restored,” it added.

The leadership vacuum comes as the investigative body reports significant progress in its crackdown on infrastructure-related corruption. Since its inception in September last year, the ICI has referred eight cases to the Office of the Ombudsman involving nearly 100 individuals.

These investigations have already yielded three formal court cases filed by the Ombudsman, the arrest of 16 individuals, and the freezing of over P20 billion in assets through coordination with the Anti-Money Laundering Council.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. hinted on Friday that the ICI’s mandate may be nearing its conclusion.

“Again, it all depends on the work that ICI still has,” Mr. Marcos reportedly told journalists in an interview. “But if the work is done, if all the information has been given to the department of justice and the Ombudsman, then the focus of the investigation will go through the DOJ and the Ombudsman.”

Before the current impasse, the ICI proposed wide-ranging reforms to prevent irregularities in large-scale projects, including automatic reporting of DPWH contracts over P30 million to the Bureau of Internal Revenue, live-streaming of investigative hearings, and a centralized contractor registry and blacklist, the commission said.

The body also called for the immediate suspension of payments for projects under serious review and the institutionalization of a permanent, independent fact-finding body.

Mr. Marcos noted that no decision has been made regarding the appointment of new commissioners to fill the vacancies. “If there is still a need, then we will [appoint],” he added.

Final Reporting

The ICI is currently consolidating its findings into a comprehensive report covering its operations from September 11 to December 31, 2025.

“The report will be submitted to the Office of the President for its consideration in determining the next steps for the Commission,” the ICI said.

In the interim, the commission stated it is focusing on safeguarding all records and evidence in its custody to ensure that ongoing legal proceedings are not compromised.— Erika Mae P. Sinaking