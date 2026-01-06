LATE Public Works Undersecretary Maria Catalina E. Cabral was not informed of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure’s (ICI) final hearing last year, her lawyer said, denying claims the official deliberately skipped the session.

“Contrary to news reports… Ms. Cabral was not informed of today’s hearing. She did not receive any communication, let alone the purported subpoena,” a letter, dated Dec. 15, 2025 from Co & Divinagracia Law Offices, read. It was addressed to ICI Chairman Andres B. Reyes, Jr.

The letter shared by the ICI to the media also stressed Ms. Cabral’s willingness to cooperate with the commission.

“Ms. Cabral has no intention whatsoever of avoiding inquiry… she remains committed to cooperating with this Honorable Commission in ferreting out the truth on the alleged flood control project anomalies,” her lawyer wrote.

In response, ICI Executive Director Brian Keith F. Hosaka confirmed that a subpoena was issued to Ms. Cabral on Dec. 9, last year, and was routed through the Department of Public Works and Highways as standard procedure for current and former officials.

“We also announced in a press conference last Dec. 11, 2025 that Usec. Cabral was asked to appear before the commission on Dec. 15, 2025,” Mr. Hosaka told reporters over Viber.

Mr. Hosaka said Ms. Cabral would have been invited to any subsequent hearings, particularly given her willingness to appear, as noted in her lawyer’s letter.

He added that unforeseen events disrupted the commission’s schedule, including the resignation of two commissioners and Ms. Cabral’s passing. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking