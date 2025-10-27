OMBUDSMAN Jesus Crispin C. Remulla is in good health and fully capable of performing his duties, his office said on Monday, clarifying that recent remarks about his medical condition had been taken out of context.

“The Ombudsman is in good health and continues to fulfill his responsibilities with full energy and dedication,” his office said in a statement. “He has been cancer-free for one and a half years.”

The clarification followed his televised interview with journalist Luchi Cruz-Valdez on Oct. 24, where Mr. Remulla disclosed that he had been diagnosed with leukemia in 2023 — around the same time he underwent quintuple heart bypass surgery.

Mr. Remulla said he underwent two cycles of chemotherapy, total body irradiation, and a bone marrow transplant before making a full recovery.

“The Ombudsman’s statement on his health referred to his past experience,” the office said. “He was speaking about what he went through before he became Ombudsman.”

Mr. Remulla, who went on medical leave from the Department of Justice in 2023 for personal reasons, was appointed as Ombudsman this year.

The Ombudsman’s office also said that he remains fully committed to carrying out his mandate. “We assure the public that the Ombudsman is determined to hold accountable those responsible for the flood control issue,” the statement read. “His second chance at life has given him a stronger sense of purpose — he has nothing more to fear or delay.” — Erika Mae P. Sinaking