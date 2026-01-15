THE Philippine government has not drawn up contingency measures should the United States suspend visa processing for Filipinos, Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel G. Romualdez said, following the Trump administration’s freeze on immigrant visas for several countries.

“There are no plans as of now unless Filipinos are placed on the watch list,” Mr. Romualdez told BusinessWorld in a WhatsApp message.

The envoy also confirmed that the Philippines will not be affected by the pause on visa processing.

The US State Department announced that starting Jan. 21, immigrant visa applications from citizens of 75 countries will be halted as part of US President Donald J. Trump’s stricter immigration policy.

The US government has tightened its grip on immigration since Mr. Trump returned in January last year.

The measure does not cover nonimmigrant visas, such as temporary tourist or business travel permits.

The United States remains one of the Philippines’ oldest treaty allies, with the two countries conducting annual joint military drills under the Balikatan (shoulder-to-shoulder) exercises.

An estimated 4.6 million Filipinos reside in the US, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs as of 2024. — Adrian H. Halili