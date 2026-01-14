The low-pressure area east of the country has developed into Tropical Depression Ada, according to the state weather bureau on Wednesday. Storm Signal No. 1 has been raised in several areas.

Ada entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 8:00 a.m. and was last located 635 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 11:00 a.m. advisory.

The tropical depression has maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 55 kph.

Ada is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm within 24 to 36 hours.

PAGASA raised Storm Signal No. 1 over several areas in the Visayas and Mindanao, including Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Samar. The signal is also in effect over Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.

Under this signal, PAGASA said minor to moderate impacts from strong winds may be experienced within 36 hours.

Storm Signal No. 2 may be the highest signal to be raised during the system’s passage, it said.

The weather bureau also issued a heavy rainfall outlook over the same areas, effective until Saturday.

A yellow rainfall warning was raised over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur, where 50 to 100 millimeters of rain may experience on Thursday.

PAGASA warned of possible localized flooding and landslides, especially in disaster-prone areas amid heavy rainfall.

As of Ada’s trajectory within the next three days, it may pass near or make landfall over Eastern Visayas on Friday or Saturday morning.

The Tropical Depression may then move close to or make another landfall over Catanduanes from Saturday to Sunday before turning generally northeastward over the waters east of Luzon.

Tropical Depression Ada is the country’s first tropical cyclone for 2026.

The Philippines averages around 20 tropical cyclones each year, among the highest in the world, as it lies along the western North Pacific basin where storms frequently form. — Edg Adrian A. Eva