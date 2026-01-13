THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) seized about P105.58 million worth of illicit cigarettes in Bataan, with shipments traced to China, Vietnam, and South Korea.

In a statement on Tuesday, the BoC announced the confiscation of P105.58 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in Barangay Santa Isabel, Dinalupihan, Bataan, following a compound inspection backed by a letter of authority.

It found 12 motor vehicles carrying 1,030 master cases of tobacco products bearing brands such as Modern, RGD, Nise Baisha, HP, Power, Carnival, Playboy, and President.

“This successful operation demonstrates our relentless drive to combat smuggling and protect government revenue,” Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said.

Smuggled cigarettes deprive the government of potential import duties for Customs and excise taxes collected by the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

This comes as the BoC works to meet a higher revenue goal of P1.0138 trillion in 2026, after it fell short of its P958.7-billion target in 2025.

It collected only P934.4 billion in revenues for the full year 2025 amid a rice import ban and weak import volumes.

“Through collaboration and cooperation among government agencies, we can work together to solve this problem and ensure that those who attempt to circumvent our laws are held accountable,” he added.

The BoC said an initial investigation showed that the illicit cigarettes were intended for local distribution in Regions II (Cagayan Valley) and III (Central Luzon).

Customs added that it has stepped up its crackdown on illicit trade, apprehending suspected long-standing smuggling syndicates and posting record tobacco seizures, through its Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service and Enforcement and Security Service. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante