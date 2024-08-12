AYALA Land, Inc. (ALI) has broken ground for the three-story office building of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Cavite Chapter headquarters inside its sixth-largest estate, Vermosa.

Located on Vermosa Boulevard, the PRC headquarters will serve as the primary blood center for the province of Cavite.

The firm said the blood center will allow the PRC to host blood drives and conduct testing and processing of blood, ensuring a steady supply for hospitals and patients.

“Ayala Land’s donation is a testament to our belief in the Philippine Red Cross’ mission to provide a safe and sufficient blood supply to those in need,” ALI Senior Vice-President and Head of Estates Group Christopher B. Maglanoc said in a statement over the weekend.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the PRC for their trust in choosing Vermosa as the home for their new headquarters.”

He said that the partnership shows the organizations’ shared commitment to “making a difference in the lives of our fellow Filipinos” where healthcare services are accessible, and the well-being of citizens is a top priority.

ALI said the Imus branch in Vermosa will have a modern disaster communication center and storage for disaster response equipment. It will also include multipurpose facilities for training and workshops, as well as meeting spaces for support groups and community gatherings.

“This is another step forward for the Red Cross as we extend our blood, health, and welfare services to more people in Cavite and build a stronger Red Cross network in the country,” PRC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Richard J. Gordon said.

ALI said that while the company donated the land, the construction of the building was funded by Okada Foundation, Inc.

“Our foundation’s main goal is to make and implement projects for health and education. We believe in public and private partnerships to address the needs of our country,” Okada Foundation Inc. President James G. Lorenzana said.

Vermosa is a master-planned Ayala Land estate located between the cities of Imus and Dasmariñas, Cavite featuring settings for active lifestyles.

Its amenities include sports facilities, retail establishments, residential properties, educational and civic institutions, and expansive open spaces. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante