THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported on Monday that voter registration for the 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) has reached almost 1.19 million as of Jan. 11.

The figures include both Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) applicants aged 15 to 17 and regular applicants aged 18 and above.

Among SK registrants, new applications totaled 266,993, while transfers from other cities or municipalities reached 1,093, transfers within the same locality were 363, and correction entries accounted for 3,604, bringing the total number of new youth registrants to 272,053.

For regular applicants, registration numbered 324,536, with transfers from other localities at 340,999, reinstatements at 1,320, transfers within the same locality at 73,582, and various other categories — including reactivation and correction of entries — adding up to a total of 915,062 new adult registrants.

Of the total, the gender breakdown shows a higher proportion of female registered voters with 629,863, compared to 557,252 males. These figures were recorded across all registration sites nationwide, according to the Comelec data.

Region-wise, the Calabarzon Region led with 244,836 new registered voters, followed by the Metro Manila with 141,005, and Central Luzon with 138,683 registrants.

Registration is ongoing nationwide and will close on May 18, 2026.

The village and youth council polls, originally slated for Dec. 1, 2025, was moved to the first Monday of November 2026 following the enactment of Republic Act No. 12232 signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking