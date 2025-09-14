THE Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) will hold public interviews with nominees to the top post of the Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) on Sept. 22-23, the Supreme Court said.

The interviews come in anticipation of the compulsory retirement of CTA Presiding Justice Roman G. Del Rosario, who has served with the court since 2013 and will step down on Oct. 6, upon reaching the mandatory age of 70.

In a notice issued on Thursday, the JBC said the interviews will take place at the Supreme Court Session Hall, pursuant to Section 2, Rule 7 of the 2020-01 Revised Rules of the JBC, as amended.

The interviews on Sept. 22 will cover applicants Marion M. Agaceta, Cresencio V. Aspiras, Jr., Rosauro Angelito S. David, and Vicky C. Fernandez.

On Sept. 23, the Council will hear from Mare Joseph A. Quirante, Marian Ivy F. Reyes-Fajardo, Ma. Belen M. Ringpis-Liban, and Maria Rowena M. San Pedro.

The high court noted that the public may submit sworn complaints, reports, or oppositions against any of the eight applicants until Sept. 22.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo, in his capacity as ex officio chairperson of the JBC, led the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between the JBC and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) on Sept. 11.

The MoA formalizes the deputization of IBP representatives to conduct independent background checks on applicants for judicial and other key legal posts, including those in the Office of the Ombudsman, the CTA, and the Legal Education Board.

According to the Supreme Court, the agreement seeks to bolster the credibility of the judicial selection process by ensuring only candidates of proven competence, integrity, and independence are nominated.

“[The partnership] fortifies our shared mission to ensure that the selection process is guided by integrity, transparency, and excellence,” JBC regular member retired CTA Associate Justice Erlinda Piñera Uy said.

“To recommend only the most qualified, competent, and morally upright individuals to positions of public trust,” she added.

IBP National President Allan G. Panolong, for his part, emphasized that the partnership reinforces the “gateway through which our public entrusts the awesome power of judgment to men and women who will decide actual cases and controversies, safeguard rights, and vindicate the rule of law.”

In line with the agreement, the parties also approved guidelines detailing the role of IBP representatives, outlining eligibility, duties, and ethical standards, with emphasis on confidentiality, impartiality, and data privacy. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking