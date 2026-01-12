The ongoing unrest of Mayon Volcano in Albay has caused 1,116 families to take shelter in 14 evacuation centers across the province, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Monday.

Another 15 families are staying outside the evacuation centers, bringing the total number of affected families to 1,131, the NDRRMC said in its 11:00 a.m. report.

All families sheltered in evacuation centers are from Albay, mostly from the municipality of Malilipot and Tabaco City.

The NDRRMC said that food and relief assistance were provided to 1,127 families in need, with a total cost of over P8.6 million.

Mayon Volcano has remained at Alert Level 3 since Jan. 6 due to its heightened unrest, during which magmatic eruptions on its lava dome and other volcanic activities were observed.— Edg Adrian A. Eva