MALACAÑANG on Tuesday declared Jan. 9 as a Special Non-working day in Manila City for the Feast of the Black Nazarene.

The proclamation, signed by Acting Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto, was issued by the authority of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

The measure aims to ensure an orderly procession and facilitate traffic flow across the city during the event.

The Feast of the Black Nazarene, held annually on Jan. 9 in Manila, draws millions of Filipino Catholics to the streets of Quiapo for a day-long procession.

Devotees participate in the ritual to honor the life-sized statue of Christ, seeking blessings, miracles, and acts of penance. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana