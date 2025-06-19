PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., left for Osaka, Japan, on Thursday to attend business meetings and meet with Filipinos based in the East Asian country, Malacañang said.

Mr. Marcos will attend the World Expo 2025 in Osaka to boost tourism in the Philippines, Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro said. He is expected to return to Manila over the weekend.

“The President’s visit there is to inaugurate, visit, and showcase the Philippine pavilion at the upcoming World Expo in Osaka 2025,” she added in Filipino. “It features, of course, our rich cultural heritage and beautiful landscapes. This is part of our efforts to further promote tourism in the country.”

The chief executive named Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin, Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III, and Education Secretary Juan Edgardo M. Angara as government caretakers while he is away. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana