THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday said that it would continue to coordinate with the Australian government as it investigates the shooting incident in Bondi Beach last Dec. 14.

In a statement, Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro stressed the Philippines’ commitment to counter terrorism, prevent violent extremism, and support closer intelligence and law-enforcement cooperation with Australia and other foreign partners.

“The Philippines and Australia will continue to jointly address transnational security threats, including terrorism, through sustained information sharing, operational coordination, and capacity-building initiatives,” the DFA said.

The agency also welcomed the initial findings of the Australian Federal Police stating that the two gunmen received no formal training in the Philippines. This aligns with the earlier findings of the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Australian authorities on Dec. 30 confirmed that there was no evidence to suggest that the shooters in the Bondi Beach incident had received training or underwent logistical preparation in the Philippines.

“The Australian Federal Police commissioner further stated that ‘there is no evidence to suggest these alleged offenders were part of a broader terrorist cell or were directed by others to carry out an attack,’” the DFA added.

The Bureau of Immigration said earlier that suspects behind the mass shooting incident were in the Philippines from Nov. 1 to 29, 2025. — Adrian H. Halili