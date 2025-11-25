TROPICAL DEPRESSION (TD) Verbena is expected to intensify into a tropical storm as it passes over northern Palawan, the state weather bureau said on Tuesday.

“Verbena may reach tropical storm category near the northern portion of Palawan within the next six to 12 hours,” according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The weather bureau added that further intensification is likely once the storm reaches the South China Sea and may reach peak intensity by late Thursday or early Friday.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Verbena was last seen 35 kilometers west of Cuyo, Palawan and moving westward at 25 kilometers per hour (kph).

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

The agency had raised Tropical Wind Signal No. 1 over Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, the southern portion of Romblon, and the northern and central portions of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands.

Antique and the northwestern portion of Aklan were also under Signal No. 1.

PAGASA also warned of potential rough seas over the seaboards of Norther Luzon.

“Mariners of small seacrafts, including all types of motorbancas, are advised not to venture out to sea under these conditions, especially if inexperienced of operating ill-equipped vessels,” the agency said.

Verbena is the 22nd tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year. It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday. — Adrian H. Halili