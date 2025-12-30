The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said its livelihood and emergency employment programs reached more than 2.3 million workers in the first 11 months of 2025, as the agency expanded inter-agency convergence efforts to support vulnerable sectors.

Citing a report by the Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns, the department said in a statement that it disbursed a total of P14.3 billion from January to November for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) and the DoLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP), also known as the Kabuhayan Program.

Over this period, TUPAD provided short-term employment assistance to over 2.2 million beneficiaries, well above its full-year target of 1.4 million workers. The Kabuhayan Program, in turn, supported 73,097 individuals, exceeding its 2025 goal by more than 50%.

The department said a significant portion of the assistance was directed to disaster-affected communities, with about 379,192 workers receiving P2.1 billion under TUPAD following earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and typhoons, while the Kabuhayan Program provided P22.5 million in livelihood support to 2,247 beneficiaries.

“TUPAD and the Kabuhayan Program continue to provide critical support to vulnerable communities, helping not just individual workers but also contributing to sustainable local development,” the DoLE said.

The agency attributed the wider reach of TUPAD to its convergence with other national government agencies, allowing beneficiaries to be deployed in projects related to agriculture, education, disaster response, environmental protection, and climate resilience.

“Through these convergence-driven accomplishments, the Department continues to advance inclusive employment, build community resilience, and deliver programs that directly support the administration’s goal of uplifting Filipino families nationwide,” it said. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking