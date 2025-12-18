THE Philippine government will suspend work in all public offices on Dec. 29 and Jan. 2, 2026, extending the year-end holiday break to allow state employees to travel and participate in New Year celebrations.

Offices providing basic, vital and health services, as well as agencies tasked with disaster preparedness and emergency response, will remain operational during the suspension, the Palace said in Memorandum Circular No. 111 dated Dec. 18.

The policy does not automatically apply to the private sector, leaving it up to company heads to decide whether to suspend work on the two additional days.

The circular takes effect immediately. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana