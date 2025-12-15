THERE were no confirmed Filipino casualties in a mass shooting in Australia, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Monday following an incident that killed at least 15 people on Dec. 14.

The DFA said the Philippine Consulate General in Sydney is coordinating with Australian authorities to verify whether any Filipino nationals were affected by the incident at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, as emergency operations continued at the scene.

“The Consulate is coordinating with Australian authorities to verify whether any Filipino nationals were affected,” it said in a statement. “As of this time, there are no confirmed Filipino casualties.”

The attack, which occurred on Hanukkah, or the Jewish “festival of lights,” was called a terrorist attack by Sydney police. It was Australia’s deadliest mass shooting in almost 30 years. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana