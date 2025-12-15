THE BUREAU of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Monday led the simultaneous nationwide destruction of illicit vape products as part of its efforts to halt the illegal trade of excisable goods.

The agency began the destruction of 448,494 units of illicit vape products with an estimated excise tax liability of P1.34 billion, inclusive of penalties. It will continue over the next three days.

“The government does not — and will not — tolerate the sale of vape and vapor products without the full and proper payment of excise taxes, as evidenced by the excise tax stamps that must be affixed to every vape product sold,” Commissioner of Internal Revenue Charlito Martin R. Mendoza said in a statement.

The BIR said it has seized a total of 742,778 units of illicit vape products, translating to P2.73 billion in estimated tax liability, inclusive of penalties.

These were found to be in violation of excise tax laws due to nonpayment of excise taxes, non-affixture of internal revenue stamps, and non-registration of vape brands.

“… the absence of excise tax stamps tells us that these distributors and sellers undermined and evaded government oversight of these sin products, including our authority to monitor, regulate, and control their sale and distribution,” Mr. Mendoza said.

BIR continues to conduct enforcement operations as mandated by Section 6(C) of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended, and implemented through duly issued Mission Orders.

The destruction of seized vape products is being carried out in accordance with Sections 224, 225, and 279 of the Tax Code, as implemented under Revenue Regulations Nos. 14-2024 and 16-2024, and other related BIR issuances governing the seizure, forfeiture, and disposal of excisable goods.

“We will continue to seize, destroy, and permanently remove unstamped vape products from the market to ensure that no one profits by placing consumers at risk,” he said. “Our enforcement actions will be more intensified, coordinated, and uncompromising to protect public health, uphold the law, and safeguard legitimate government revenues,” Mr. Mendoza said. — Aaron Michael C. Sy