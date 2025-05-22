SUN LIFE of Canada (Philippines), Inc. (Sun Life Philippines) remained the top life insurer in the country in terms of premium income in the first quarter, it said on Wednesday.

Sun Life Philippines booked a premium income of P15.13 billion in the first three months of 2025, it said in a statement.

“Maintaining our number one position in the Philippine life insurance industry is a testament to our enduring commitment to our clients. We are immensely grateful for their continued trust, and we remain steadfast in our promise to be their partner for life,” Sun Life Philippines Country Head and Chief Executive Officer Benedict C. Sison said.

The company added that its network of financial advisors and its various insurance and investment solutions helped it maintain its top spot in the life insurance sector.

“This sustained leadership reflects trust and confidence of Filipinos in Sun Life’s ability to deliver reliable and innovative financial solutions. The company’s consistent performance underscores its deep understanding of the evolving needs of its clients, and its commitment to providing products and services that empower them to achieve their financial goals,” it said.

Sun Life Philippines posted a premium income of P57.16 billion in 2024, topping the life sector.

The life insurance industry’s premium income rose by 13.96% year on year to P99.9 billion in the first quarter, driven by variable life products, latest Insurance Commission data showed. — A.M.C. Sy