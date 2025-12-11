By Adrian H. Halili, Reporter

THE Philippines and the US held joint maritime exercises in the contested South China Sea, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Thursday, aiming to strengthen naval coordination and interoperability amid rising regional tensions.

For the drills, the Philippine Navy deployed the BRP Jose Rizal, three FA-50 fighter jets, three A-29B Super Tucano aircraft, a Black Hawk helicopter, and a Sokol helicopter.

“These assets demonstrated the Philippines’ expanding operational readiness and its growing ability to integrate with allied forces in complex maritime scenarios,” the AFP said.

The US contingent included the USS Rafael Peralta, MH-60R Seahawk helicopters and a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, highlighting capabilities in surveillance, naval warfare and joint operations.

The exercises, conducted on Dec. 9 and 10, marked the fifth of the year and the ninth overall since the drills began in 2023 under the “maritime cooperative activities” (MCA) framework.

“This activity reaffirms the enduring defense partnership between the Philippines and the United States, maintaining the vital role in safeguarding regional peace and ensuring open and secure maritime domains,” it said.

Both forces executed division tactics, complex ship maneuvers, low-pass aircraft drills and an “intercept and escort” exercise.

The AFP said the activities enhanced coordination, communication and the ability of both militaries to operate seamlessly in complex maritime environments.

The joint operations reflect Manila and Washington’s efforts to strengthen defense cooperation as China’s presence grows in the South China Sea, a critical international shipping route with substantial mineral and energy re-sources.

“The MCA provided both forces an opportunity to enhance interoperability, deepen operational cooperation, and strengthen joint capabilities amid evolving security challenges,” it said.

Josue Raphael J. Cortez, a diplomacy lecturer at De La Salle–College of St. Benilde, said such exercises reinforce the Philippines’ capacity to protect its maritime claims.

“Continuous exercises allow our troops to share and learn best practices from their counterparts,” he said in a Facebook Messenger chat. He added that training with US forces helps Philippine troops respond more effectively to potentially aggressive moves by other actors in the region.

Mr. Cortez also highlighted the broader benefits of maritime drills. They improve disaster response and humanitarian operations, which can be disrupted if military units lack coordination or readiness.

He stressed that these exercises do not weaken Manila’s ties with Beijing. “For as long as the purpose of such exercises is widely known, and no posturing that could be seen as provocative occurs, they cannot be misconstrued.”

Francis M. Esteban, a faculty member at the Far Eastern University Department of International Studies, said stronger cooperation with Washington boosts security but should be complemented by engagement with other like-minded partners.

“The US may increasingly hesitate in its global commitments, so Manila must diversify its strategic partnerships,” he said via Messenger.

The Philippines has intensified joint operations with the US and allied nations as it seeks to counter China’s expanding influence in the South China Sea.

China claims nearly the entire waterway under its “nine-dash line,” overlapping the exclusive economic zones of the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and other Southeast Asian countries.

Analysts said the exercises signal Manila’s commitment to defending its maritime claims while maintaining regional stability. By training with a technologically advanced partner like the US, the Philippines aims to enhance operational readiness and ensure its forces can respond effectively to both security and humanitarian challenges.

The AFP said ongoing maritime exercises would continue as part of the broader defense strategy, aiming to improve the Philippines’ ability to operate alongside allies and secure one of the world’s busiest and most strategically important sea lanes.