More than 132,000 people were affected by the combined effects of Tropical Depression Wilma, the northeast monsoon, and the shear line, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Monday.

In its latest 8:00 a.m. situational report, the NDRRMC said the highest concentration of affected individuals is in Region 8 with more than 57,000 people, followed by Region 7 with 53,058, and Region 5 with 21,544.

Of the affected population, the NDRRMC said 22,000 individuals were displaced. Nearly 14,000 of them are staying in 102 evacuation centers, while 8,606 are being assisted outside evacuation sites.

There are no reported casualties following the heavy rains and strong winds brought by Wilma and the other weather systems.

The NDRRMC said 1,189 families—out of 4,171 families needing assistance—have already been served as of Monday morning. The total cost of assistance amounts to P885,290.

Meanwhile, the agency said a total of seven areas, mainly in Region 5 (four) and Region 8 (three), remain flooded, while 21 previously flooded areas have already subsided.

The council also reported three partially damaged houses, though no cost estimates have been provided.

The NDRRMC has yet to release its estimate of the damage to agriculture and infrastructure as of the latest situational report. — Edg Adrian A. Eva