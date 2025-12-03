Filipina actress and chef Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo urged the Trade Department to be more sensitive and to conduct more thorough research following its claim that P500 is enough for a Noche Buena meal, noting that the remark is offensive to Filipinos who are already struggling daily.

“Prices of goods have really become expensive. Probably more research should have been done before releasing such a statement,” Ms. Santos-Agoncillo said in Filipino during a Tuesday press conference of UFC, a Filipino food product brand. The event formally introduced her as the brand’s new endorser for a new campaign.

“In times like these, when everyone is hanging by a thin thread, people will inevitably notice whatever is said.”

“Especially when it comes to money, since a lot has already gone missing… why are we going back to the lower value? Where did the rest go?” she added, raising concerns about the proper spending of public funds.

The actress was asked about the issue after sharing her plans and possible dishes for the upcoming Noche Buena. She was also asked what could reasonably be prepared with P500.

“Probably just simple food—simple pancit, maybe some fried chicken on the side, or roast chicken. You don’t need five different dishes,” said Ms. Agoncillo, who became also known for giving cooking tips on her previous shows.

The P500 Noche Buena budget issue stemmed from a radio interview with Trade Secretary Maria Cristina A. Roque, who said that with such an amount, a cheap ham, macaroni salad, and spaghetti can already be purchased.

She later clarified that the suggested budget only covers a basic Christmas meal for a small family of four.

The proposed budget drew criticism on social media, as well as from civil society groups such as the IBON Foundation, which accused the DTI of gaslighting Filipino families and asking them to “celebrate poverty.”

“This is how elitist the DTI secretary and the Marcos Jr. administration really are,” IBON Executive Director Jose Enrique “Sonny” A. Africa said in a Facebook statement over the weekend.

“Overflowing food and drinks for them while millions of ordinary Filipinos are asked to be happy with a subsistence Noche Buena,” he added.

According to BusinessWorld’s Dec. 2 infographics report, the estimated cost of a basic Noche Buena basket for 2025 stands at P2,493.90, up 1.8% compared to last year’s 0.2% decline.

The report also shows that the Noche Buena Index—which tracks annual price movements of items such as spaghetti sauce, pasta, cheese, and other holiday staples—has risen 27.3% since 2011, reflecting an average yearly increase of 2.3% from 2012 to the present.

Price data were based on the DTI’s suggested retail price list, with available figures dating back to 2011. — Edg Adrian A. Eva