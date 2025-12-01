PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. urged newly commissioned military officers to uphold integrity and professionalism as the Philippines faces escalating security challenges, particularly in the South China Sea.

Speaking at the graduation rites of the Major Services Officer Candidate Course at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on Monday, Mr. Marcos said global developments were creating new risks for the country. He stressed the need for a modern, disciplined and politically neutral Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

He said the Philippines “must continue to defend our rights in the West Philippine Sea,” where tensions with China remain high.

Manila and Beijing are locked in a diplomatic stalemate as talks on a bilateral framework have stalled, with both sides failing to agree on key security and economic terms. Authorities have said Chinese vessels continue to harass Philippine ships and fishermen despite a 2016 United Nations-backed arbitral ruling in Manila’s favor.

Addressing the 2025 graduating classes of the Army’s Bumannawag, the Navy’s Sagmaraya and the Air Force’s Kahimdaliyan, Mr. Marcos said their training places them at the forefront of national defense, disaster response and civic service.

He reminded them that their loyalty “must not be to any individual or faction, but only to the republic.”

The President reaffirmed his administration’s defense agenda, citing investments in radar systems, ships, aircraft and upgraded military facilities. He also highlighted deepening security cooperation with allies such as the US, Japan and Australia.

Mr. Marcos said the AFP’s mandate extends beyond defending the country’s borders. The new officers, he said, would be tasked to rescue families during natural calamities, help secure elections and help government programs in underserved areas.

He warned the graduates to guard against corruption, saying their integrity would be tested as they advance in their careers.

The ceremony, attended by Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr. and AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo S. Brawner, Jr., served as one of the military’s major commissioning events this year as the government accelerates defense modernization amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana