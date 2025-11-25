THE Department of Education (DepEd) is seeking to fully implement its revised K-to-12 program, which reduced educational tracks and core subjects, by the school year 2027-2028.

“The full roll out (of the revised curriculum) will be by school year 2027-2028,” Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian said during the plenary deliberations on the agency’s 2026 budget, late on Monday.

The new curriculum reduces educational tracks for senior high school to two — academic and technical-professional. The curriculum previously provided four track options: academic, technical-vocational-livelihood, sports, and arts and design.

It also cut the number of core subjects to five from 15. The five subjects are Effective Communications, Life Skills, General Mathematics, General Science and Study of Philippine History and Society.

The agency has started pilot testing the new curriculum this year within about 900 schools nationwide.

Mr. Gatchalian added that DepEd expects to increase the number of schools that would pilot the new K-to-12 curriculum by next year.

“(DepEd) gets feedback on what else needs to be adjusted. They also test the child to see if what they are supposed to learn has been absorbed,” he said, “There is a scientific methodology if the curriculum reform is effective.”

The K-to-12 program has been under heavy criticism over its effectivity in making students more job-ready and globally competitive. President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. in June said that the program has not provided graduates with any real advantage to be more employable.

“Almost 99% of countries already have K to 12. So, that’s the rationale why we did K to 12 so that we can be aligned with global standards,” the senator said.

Separately, the Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) called for greater transparency once Congress conducts the bicameral conference committee on the proposed P1.38-trillion budget allocation to the sector for 2026.

“Decisions at this stage greatly affect education priorities, so public scrutiny is essential to ensure resources go to programs that most improve learning outcomes,” the group said in a statement.

It added that lawmakers must also ensure stronger accountability measures and appropriate corrective action for individuals found to have mismanaged education funds.

“This is essential to safeguard public resources and uphold the integrity of the education reform agenda,” the group said.

PBEd added that funding for the education sector must be tied to long-term reforms that have clear targets, measurable indicators, and strong monitoring and evaluation systems.

“Budget growth alone will not translate into higher literacy rates, improved teacher effectiveness, or better alignment between education and labor market needs without disciplined implementation,” it added.

The group noted that government spending must be anchored on evidence-based reforms and rigorously tracked and made public.

“Sustained, well-governed investment in education is not just a social imperative — it is an economic strategy that will define the Philippines’ trajectory for decades,” it said.

Lawmakers are expected to conduct the bicameral conference for the 2026 national spending plan in early December. — Adrian H. Halili