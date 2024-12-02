THE Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) said it is pushing for an executive order (EO) to eventually make the half cup of rice as the standard serving size.

Citing the need to minimize waste, PhilRice Head of Development Communication Hazel V. Antonio-Beltran said in an online briefing on Monday that it is proposing initially that food service establishments within government agencies be the testing ground for the half-cup policy, “Then we will now look at the impact that will have on waste,” she said.

The data will be the basis for expanding the standard to private restaurants.

“Right now we only have household data. We can use (the government test run) as reference to promote the initiative in all restaurants,” Ms. Antonio-Beltran said.

According to PhilRice, Philippine households waste about 255,000 metric tons of rice per year, or 19 to 20 kilograms per household. The amount of rice wasted is equivalent to the consumption of 2.79 million people.

She added that the PhilRice is also proposing penalties of between P3,000 and P10,000 for non-compliance.

She said that the Private Sector Advisory Council also supports the initiative and is awaiting approval from the President.

“They’re just waiting for the final approval. Then, maybe, we can start next year. When that happens, maybe after two years, we can make him a national,” Ms. Antonio-Beltran added.

PhilRice has said that 47 local government units have adopted ordinances requiring food establishments to serve rice in half cups. — Adrian H. Halili