THE US EMBASSY in Manila on Sunday announced that all visa appointments scheduled for Nov. 10 have been canceled, amid the anticipated effects of Super Typhoon Fung-Wong (Uwan).

“All visa appointments at the US Embassy in the Philippines for Nov. 10, 2025, are canceled due to the severe weather effects of Typhoon Uwan, it said in a statement.

The embassy added that its offsite visa application center in Parañaque City would suspend all scheduled photo and fingerprint collection appointments.

“The safety of Consular staff and visa applicants is our top priority,” it said.

The Embassy added that all applicants scheduled for Nov. 10 should check their registered e-mail address for rescheduling.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and urge our visa applicants to avoid flooded and dangerous areas,” it added. — Adrian H. Halili