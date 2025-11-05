PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has directed the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to ensure that the country can defend itself without relying on foreign assistance, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

“If that’s what the President said, then we must be able to do it,” Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro told a news briefing in Filipino when asked about AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo S. Brawner, Jr.’s statement on Mr. Marcos’ directive.

She deferred further details to Mr. Brawner.

The order comes as tensions persist in the South China Sea, where Chinese vessels have repeatedly harassed Philippine ships.

Ms. Castro said Mr. Marcos remains “vocal” in asserting the country’s sovereign rights while pursuing a diplomatic approach to avoid escalating conflict.

“The President defends the rights of our nation, of every Filipino, and of our fishermen,” she said. “We are not instigating or provoking war, but we must always be ready.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana