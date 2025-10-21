MALACAÑANG on Tuesday belied online rumors circulating regarding the resignation of Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto.

“Not true,” Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro told reporters via Viber when asked if Mr. Recto stepped down as Finance chief.

Mr. Recto has come under fire for opposing proposals to lower the value-added tax (VAT), arguing it would weaken government revenues.

The controversy deepened amid a corruption scandal involving alleged kickbacks between Department of Public Works and Highways officials and lawmakers.

He admitted that up to P118.5 billion is lost annually to corruption in flood control projects.

Meanwhile, Ms. Castro also announced that President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has appointed Scientist Gay Jane P. Perez as officer-in-charge of the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA), following the resignation of Director General Joel S. Marciano, Jr.

Ms. Perez, a faculty member at the University of the Philippines-Diliman’s Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology, is recognized for her pioneering work in satellite remote sensing and environmental monitoring. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana