THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) First Division has disqualified the incumbent mayor of Cabuyao City, Laguna after finding substantial evidence he engaged in vote buying during the 2025 polls.

In a resolution dated Oct. 23, the poll body granted the petition to disqualify Mayor Dennis Felipe C. Hain for allegedly violating provisions of the Omnibus Election Code related to vote buying.

The petitioner claimed that Mr. Hain and his brother, a city councilor, used their family-owned property in Cabuyao City to hold gatherings presented as “poll watchers’ seminars,” where cash was allegedly distributed to attendees.

Comelec said Mr. Hain’s actions fell squarely under the definition of vote buying, as residents were required to present their voter’s identification cards before entering the premises, where they reportedly received P1,000 each after listening to campaign speeches from the brothers and other members of the National Unity Party (NUP).

Attendees were also asked to surrender their mobile phones, which were sealed in plastic to prevent them from recording the event.

The Commission said photographs, video footage, and judicial affidavits presented by witnesses provided substantial evidence that vote buying took place.

“The presence of long lines of individuals at the respondent’s premises for the distribution of money, accompanied by a direct appeal for electoral support, gives rise to a compelling presumption of an unlawful attempt to influence voters,” the resolution stated.

Mr. Hain, in his defense, denied the allegations and dismissed them as “fabricated and self-serving.”

The poll body, however, rejected his general denial, saying it failed to explain the documented evidence or refute the testimonies confirming his involvement in the distribution of money.

“Respondent Dennis Felipe C. Hain is hereby disqualified as Mayor of Cabuyao City, Laguna for the 2025 national and local elections,” the ruling read. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking