NEW NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), the private operator of the country’s main gateway, said it is expecting about 1.4 million passengers for the All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day.

“Undas is one of the busiest travel periods for the airport, and we are fully prepared to manage the expected surge. We have deployed additional personnel, strengthened coordination with partner agencies, and activated passenger assistance counters to make travel smoother and safer for everyone,” NNIC President Ramon S. Ang said in a media release on Monday.

NNIC, which operates and manages the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), said it anticipates 1.35 million passengers for Oct. 25 to Nov. 3 period from the 1.3 million passengers recorded in the same period last year.

With this, NNIC said it is also working closely with partners in the government including the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), Department of Transportation (DoTr), Bureau of Immigration to ensure enough manpower and resources across all terminals.

Since taking over NAIA in September last year, NNIC said NAIA has reported a total of 51.7 million passengers in its first year of operations, marking a 4% increase versus the same period last year.

In a separate press release, the Transportation Department through Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said it expects 2.2 million port passengers during this period across all seaports. — Ashley Erika O. Jose