A MAJORITY of Filipinos want President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to focus on lowering food prices amid persistent inflation, according to a new Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey commissioned by the Stratbase Group.

The report, which surveyed 1,500 respondents nationwide from Sept. 24 to 30, showed that 56% of Filipinos believe reducing the price of rice and other food items should be the government’s top priority.

About 31% urged the administration to address corruption, underscoring public frustration over rising concerns about transparency in governance amid a multibillion-peso public works scam. Only 7% of respondents cited education as a top priority, and 4% mentioned healthcare, while 3% were undecided.

“This survey highlights the urgent reality that Filipinos are still struggling to afford basic food,” Stratbase Group President Victor Andres C. Manhit said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The more they cannot afford the price of basic food like rice, the more they will ask for concrete reforms on corruption — issues that the President himself has flagged to the Filipino public.”

The SWS findings also revealed regional variations, with inflation concerns being most pronounced in the Visayas and Mindanao as cited by 61% of respondents.

Rural residents were also more likely than urban dwellers to identify inflation as a primary concern, reflecting the uneven impact of rising prices across areas.

Economic pressures were compounded by official data showing headline inflation in the Philippines accelerated to 1.7% in September — the fastest pace in six months — driven by costlier vegetables and fuel amid weather-related supply disruptions, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

This comes despite inflation remaining below the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ 2-4% target range.

National Statistician Claire Dennis S. Mapa earlier said the uptick in prices was expected, citing lingering effects of July’s typhoons and flooding that continued to push up vegetable costs through September.

The typhoon-prone country continues to grapple with weather-related supply shocks that have disrupted agricultural production and pushed up food prices, particularly vegetables and rice.

Such conditions have kept inflationary pressures elevated despite government efforts to stabilize supply and expand importation.

Meanwhile, calls to curb corruption were strongest in Metro Manila, where 45% of respondents ranked it as their leading concern.

Stratbase said the results signal a demand for “responsive leadership that delivers both concrete economic outcomes and clean governance,” adding that the administration should recalibrate its policies to ease the cost of living while ensuring transparency and accountability.

Corruption issues are hounding the Philippines following Mr. Marcos’ pronouncements during his fourth State of the Nation Address last July, where he exposed lawmakers receiving alleged kickbacks from flood control projects. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana