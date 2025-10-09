ALMOST 20,000 reports have been filed with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s online platform for questionable infrastructure projects, Malacañang said on Thursday, as the Philippines continues with its anti-graft drive on public works.

Since its launch on Aug. 11, the sumbongsapangulo.ph platform had received 19,729 reports as of Thursday, according to Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro.

“When there are no more reports, [the probes] are over and nothing is coming in, maybe the platform can be closed,” she told a news briefing in Filipino.

The platform lets citizens submit comments, suggestions or complaints about flood-control and infrastructure projects in their areas, providing the government with a direct feedback channel from the public.

Mr. Marcos earlier said he would personally review the reports to ensure accountability in the implementation of public works programs.

The initiative is part of the administration’s broader crackdown on anomalous and substandard infrastructure projects, following widespread complaints about flood-mitigation efforts that failed to ease inundation in Metro Manila and other regions during the rainy season.

Among the thousands of reports, the President in August visited a “ghost” flood control project in Bulacan worth P55 million. The inspection was prompted by a tip submitted through the online portal.

The public works officials linked to the “ghost project” have since been charged with administrative and criminal offenses.

The flood control probe is part of a larger review of public infrastructure spending and procurement practices. Since his fourth State of the Nation Address on July 28, Mr. Marcos has established the Independent Commission for Infrastructure to probe such projects.

The Senate and House of Representatives have also launched separate investigations, which tied some lawmakers to kickbacks from the projects.

The Department of Public Works and Highways has been ordered to cooperate fully with the investigations and submit progress reports on all projects under scrutiny. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana