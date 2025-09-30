THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) has confiscated P34.725 billion worth of smuggled goods in the eight months through August.

“We were able to seize from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, 2025, a total of 633 seizure operations, confiscating goods amounting to P34.725 billion,” Assistant Commissioner Vincent Philip C. Maronilla said in a speech on Tuesday.

The top five highest valued commodities include various items valued at P20.166 billion, followed by wildlife and natural resources at P4.784 billion, illegal drugs at P4.562 billion, cigarettes, tobacco, and vape at P2.104 billion, and counterfeit goods at P1.401 billion. — Aaron Michael C. Sy