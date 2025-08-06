THE Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) announced that National ID holders can avail of free Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) rides every Wednesday this August.

“The free rides are available for passengers who will present any format of the National ID — card, paper, or digital,” the PSA said in a notice on its website.

This promo can be availed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 6, 13, 20, and 27.

“The National ID, regardless of the format, is a valid and accepted proof of identification for transactions with any government or private institution,” it added. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson