PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s warning that he would not sign a budget deviating from the Executive’s proposal was criticized by a congressman on Wednesday, who said his stance threatens Congress’ ability to scrutinize and amend planned government spending for next year.

“What he’s saying to Congress is, don’t touch it, don’t change it,” Deputy Minority Leader and Party-list Rep. Antonio L. Tinio said in a media briefing in Filipino. “In that sense, he’s saying Congress must rubber-stamp the President’s submitted budget.”

Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro did not immediately reply to a Viber message seeking comment.

Mr. Marcos, in his State of the Nation Address last week, said he would not approve any 2026 national budget that would veer away from the National Expenditure Program.

Mr. Tinio said the budget should be debated, and be tweaked if needed by lawmakers. “If there should be changes, then it should be changed.”

“What the President is saying won’t work, that whatever he submits, we should just approve,” he said — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio