AS CONGRESS opens deliberations on the proposed 2026 national budget, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said he is ready to veto any spending bill misaligned with the administration’s priorities as he described deep cuts to foreign-assisted projects as the “biggest problem” in last year’s spending plan.

“The biggest problem was the foreign-assisted projects — almost all of the funding was removed,” Mr. Marcos said in a video blog in Filipino posted on his social media accounts, referring to the 2025 national budget.

He emphasized the importance of restoring those allocations, citing their role in national development and the Philippines’ credibility with international partners.

“We need to bring that back. These projects are critical, and cutting them damages our international reputation,” he added.

While acknowledging that lawmakers have the constitutional authority to scrutinize and amend the National Expenditure Program (NEP), Mr. Marcos reiterated that the final budget must reflect the government’s objectives.

Senate President Francis Joseph G. Escudero earlier pushed back against suggestions that Congress should leave the NEP untouched, asserting lawmakers’ “power of the purse.” Mr. Marcos agreed in principle but maintained that changes must remain consistent with the executive’s roadmap.

Pressed on whether he would allow a reenacted budget should Congress submit a version unacceptable to him, Mr. Marcos said he is willing to reenact the budget, adding that Jan. 1, 2026, remains the deadline for passing a spending law. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana