COTABATO CITY — All of the eight individuals in the Bangsamoro region afflicted with monkeypox have recovered, regional health officials announced on Wednesday.

Employees of the Ministry of Health-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MoH-BARMM) are closely observing 37 others suspected of having contracted the viral disease and whose blood samples had been sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine for examination.

The MoH-BARMM had provided each of the eight monkeypox patients with food rations, vitamin supplements and other essential supplies while in isolation, according to local executives.

BARMM’s health minister, the physician-ophthalmologist Kadil M. Sinolinding, Jr., told reporters in Cotabato City on Wednesday that they will intensify their information campaign on the prevention of monkeypox.

Reporters of radio stations in Cotabato City and editors of regional weekly newspapers have committed to helping the MoH-BARMM educate Central Mindanao residents on how to avoid getting infected with monkeypox.

The MoH-BARMM, the office of Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulrauf A. Macacua, and the region’s transportation and communications minister Paisalin P. Tago, together overseeing the regional government’s anti-monkeypox measures being implemented airports and seaports in the autonomous region. — John Felix M. Unson