PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday said he is now looking into allegations of misconduct against his Bureau of Immigration (BI) chief after anonymous employees complained over the weekend.

The chief executive said he received reports accusing his immigration chief, Joel Anthony M. Viado, of misconduct and corruption in relation to the now-illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) and the deportation of foreign workers.

“We’re looking at it, but it’s hard to study it thoroughly if it’s just a white paper that’s unsigned and has no specifics,” he told reporters in the Presidential Palace, according to a transcript from the Presidential Communications Office. “But nonetheless, everything like this, we look into it, and we will continue to do that.”

Mr. Viado on the same day said he hoped the issue could be resolved within the agency to spare the public from “needless controversy.”

He noted Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla is kept abreast of the matters.

Meanwhile, Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro, in a separate briefing on the same day, urged aggrieved parties, if they have complaints, to submit evidence to strengthen the investigation.

“It’s difficult if it’s just a white paper without any supporting evidence being submitted, because the Department of Justice’s time would be wasted if they focused solely on white papers,” she said in Filipino.

This followed earlier reports that anonymous BI employees had reportedly approached Mr. Marcos, alleging Mr. Viado had abused his authority by expediting the release of foreign nationals linked to POGOs and negotiating the release of foreign workers from a notorious POGO company.

There were also claims that quota visas were being auctioned off under his leadership, on top of issues raised regarding Mr. Viado’s work ethic and alleged violations related to attending meetings concerning the bureau’s e-gates project.

Mr. Viado on Monday dismissed the claims, saying allegations were “orchestrated” and part of a “well-funded” campaign to discredit reforms in the bureau. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana