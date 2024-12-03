THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) said former Presidential Spokesman Herminio “Harry” L. Roque, Jr.’s flight to Abu Dhabi is “illegal” as he is in the bureau’s lookout bulletin.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony M. Viado, in a statement, said their records do not show Mr. Roque leaving the Philippines through formal means.

“He likely left the country through illegal means, possibly aided by unscrupulous individuals,” he said.

The former spokesman reportedly filed his counter-affidavit on qualified human trafficking case against him in Abu Dhabi, the BI said.

The agency is mulling filing cases of falsification of documents, among others, against Mr. Roque.

“Flight from a Congressional contempt cannot be the evidence of anything. (I) Have no hold departure order and have the right to travel. Not aware of any law that prohibits travel otherwise,” Mr. Roque said. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana