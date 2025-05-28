THE Philippines’ military chief on Wednesday dismissed rumors of a brewing coup, saying the armed forces are committed to upholding the Constitution.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is a “professional” and “disciplined” military that remains loyal to the chain of command and will shun any calls for a coup, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo S. Brawner, Jr. said in a statement.

“As long as I serve as chief of staff, no coup shall happen,” he said. “Not on my watch. We will not be shaken by rumor nor outmaneuvered by noise.”

The Southeast Asian nation is no stranger to coup attempts, having seen more than a dozen military mutinies since the restoration of democracy in 1986, after the late president Ferdinand E. Marcos was overthrown by a popular street uprising.

The last serious attempt to unseat a civilian government was in 2006, during the presidency of Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, but it was foiled by state security forces and led to the arrest of several military and police officials. A week-long national state of emergency was declared to quell the uprising.

Each succeeding President has seen the threat of a coup by disgruntled troops, with the government of ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte having to deal with alleged plots to unseat him during his 2016-2022 presidency.

Mr. Duterte has called for military action against his successor, Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., amid a political feud between their families. Troops hold the “solution” to Mr. Marcos’s “fractured government,” he said in November, before his arrest and surrender to the International Criminal Cout in The Hague in March.

“Isolated grievances do not define the AFP,” Mr. Brawner said, warning those spreading disinformation about the military’s morale could face “broader consequences.”

“To those who persist in creating instability, I offer this not as a rebuke, but as a reminder,” he said. “Do not sow doubt among the very ranks that safeguard our democracy. Do not attempt to influence or mislead soldiers.”

In 2023, Mr. Brawner was quoted in reports as saying that he had heard of plots to destabilize the Marcos government.

National Security Adviser Eduardo M. Año quickly rejected coup rumors against Mr. Marcos, saying the military remained loyal to the President despite criticisms from former military officials about “certain policies.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio