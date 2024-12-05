A BLOC of minority lawmakers at the House of Representatives on Thursday started efforts to gather support from fellow congressmen for an impeachment complaint against Vice-President Sara Z. Duterte-Carpio.

“We, the Makabayan bloc in Congress, have initiated efforts to gather the required one-third of signatures from House members to sign the Resolution of Impeachment against Vice-President Sara Duterte,” a joint statement by the House minority faction stated.

Two impeachment complaints containing allegations of graft and corruption, bribery, and betrayal of public trust among other crimes have been lodged at the House this week.

Meanwhile, the majority caucus is yet to discuss the filed impeachment complaints as most lawmakers are focused on lawmaking and ongoing congressional investigations, according to Deputy Majority Leader and La Union Rep. Francisco Paolo P. Ortega V.

“There have been no moves from the majority yet, and nothing has been discussed by the majority,” he said in a media briefing on Thursday. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio