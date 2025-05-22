PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. declared June 6 a regular holiday nationwide in observance of Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice.

Mr. Marcos signed Proclamation No. 911 on May 21.

Eid al-Adha is one of the two major holidays in the Islamic calendar, alongside Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The day commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah’s command.

In observance, Muslims traditionally slaughter sheep, goats, cows, or camels, with the meat shared among family, friends, and those in need. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana