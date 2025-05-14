THE PHILIPPINES on Wednesday condemned North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launches, which continues to be a threat to economic progress, peace, and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The Philippines expresses serious concern and strongly denounces the recent ballistic missile launches conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK),” the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement.

The agency added that North Korea’s actions undermine economic progress, peace, and stability in the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region.

Pyongyang, on May 8, launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, the South Korean military said last week.

“We renew our call on the DPRK to promptly cease these activities and abide by all international obligations, including relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, and to commit to peaceful and constructive dialogue,” the DFA said. — Adrian H. Halili