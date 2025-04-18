PCG: Port frontliners on duty for the holy week rush

by Edg Adrian A. Eva, Reporter

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) often makes headlines for its presence and assertion of the country’s rights over the West Philippine Sea (WPS). Others may recognize them at ports, managing crowds and ensuring commuter safety. But beyond these visible roles—what do we really know about these uniformed personnel in navy blue and white?

With over 30,000 personnel, the PCG is an armed and uniformed maritime service under the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

The agency is mandated to uphold maritime security, enforce maritime laws, ensure safety, conduct search and rescue operations, and protect the marine environment.

As the Holy Week rush kicks in, the PCG is on heightened alert to carry out its mandate for the estimated 1.73 million passengers passing through various ports nationwide from April 14 to 20.

The PCG said in a statement that it will conduct round-the-clock assistance, passenger safety checks, baggage inspections, and vessel pre-departure inspections this year, in partnership with various stakeholders such as the Philippine Ports Authority and the Maritime Industry Authority.

Bataan, home to some of the country’s economically significant ports, is also preparing for the Holy Week rush.

Ensign Jesus S. Mandi, Deputy Commander of Coast Guard Station Bataan, told BusinessWorld that they have increased the number of personnel and heightened preparations in anticipation of the expected influx of people during the holy week.

“We are preparing our life-saving equipment… we are deploying our personnel to the beach resorts, to the outposts at the beach resorts, for them to monitor the area,” Mr. Mandi said in an interview in Filipino during a pre-departure vessel inspection at Camaya Coast, Bataan, last month.

Vessel Inspection

To ensure passenger safety, the PCG is conducting pre-departure inspections on every passenger vessel.

BusinessWorld witnessed this firsthand during an operation last month with vessel inspector Probationary Ensign Reynaldo Y Enriquez and his team, as they inspected the MV XGC Explorer, a passenger vessel docked at Camaya Coast, Bataan during that time.

“We conduct pre-departure inspections to ensure that the vessels meet safety criteria… and to prevent the accidents that occurred in the past from happening again,” Mr. Enriquez said in Filipino during an interview.

Mr. Enriquez said pre-departure inspections typically begin an hour before a vessel’s scheduled departure, starting with the team requesting permission from the captain.

Following Memorandum Circular No. 07-2012, Mr. Enriquez checked the vessel’s documents, including its safety certificates, to make sure everything was up to date and that the vessel was safe to depart.

The team also inspected the vessel’s navigation and control systems to ensure they were functioning properly.

Going from the vessel’s bridge, Mr. Enriquez proceeded to inspect vessel’s life-saving equipment—such as life jackets, lifeboats, emergency signals and lights, and floating devices—to ensure they were adequate and functioning properly.

The vessel inspection also extends to the tight and sweltering space of the vessel’s engine, ensuring it is in good condition and that a backup engine is available in case of emergency.

But beyond the critical aspects of the vessel, Mr. Enrique said that the PCG also check the crew’s well-being and workplace relationships.

“Because sometimes, on a vessel, there are conflicts. If there’s conflict, it’s hard to work,” Mr. Enriquez said in Filipino during an interview.

Also part of the pre-departure inspection team was Coast Guard Working Dog ‘Harold,’ a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, working alongside his handler, Petty Officer Third Class Jason A. Cajilig.

“We inspect the entire vessel by conducting a paneling of bags and luggage, as well as checking passengers, to determine if they are carrying explosives, narcotics, or any illegal items in their bags,” Mr. Cajilig said in a mix of English and Filipino during an interview.

Once the vessel passes all inspections, it is deemed fit for departure. Otherwise, any deficiencies found will be subject to fines and penalties, as outlined in the memorandum

The MV XGC Explorer was given the go signal to depart at that time, which Mr. Enriquez and the rest of the team consider a fulfilling part of their duty, knowing that passengers are assured of their safety.

“It feels good to hear civilians say, ‘Sir, we feel secure when you’re around’,” Mr. Enriquez said in Filipino during an interview.

This level of orderliness is no coincidence—it’s the result of rigorous training programs that every member of the PCG must go through before being deployed to field operations.

PCG Training

Rodney P. Gonzales, a trainee from Class 31-2025 “Charlie” at the Regional Training Center (RTC) Bataan, joined the Philippine Coast Guard in response to a calling to serve the country.

As a practicing lawyer, he aims to make a positive change in the law enforcement of the PCG.

“The dire situations in the WPS… They are facing with many challenges, particularly in protecting our coastal waters—not just our coastal waters, but also in enforcing customs laws and other important laws,” Mr. Gonzales said in an interview at RTC Bataan last month.

Mr. Gonzales is one of 130 trainees from the combined Class Alpha and Class Charlie, currently undergoing the boot camp phase of their four-month training program.

Ensign John Paolo R Bautista, Charlie’s Course Director, told BusinessWorld that the boot camp phase focuses on developing leadership skills and instilling a military-like character.

“Here, we need to take them out of their comfort zone. We need to teach them how to move quickly, how to do 10 counts, how to bathe in just 30 seconds or less, and how to eat in just 10 seconds,’ Mr. Bautista said in a mix of English and Filipino during an interview.

“There’s a big difference between who they were before and what they are going through now in their training, which will serve as their weapon for the future as Coast Guards.”

The siren echoes as early as 4:00 am, signaling that the trainees must already be outside for their rigorous morning calisthenics, which include series of push-ups, squats, and running.

After morning mess (breakfast), morning colors, and body conditioning, during that time, the trainees proceeded to their swimming training, focusing on basic breathing techniques and swimming strokes.

The routine remains similar throughout the day, often endured under the scorching heat of the sun, until the day ends at 22:00 military time.

For Mr. Gonzales, shedding his civilian habits and mindset is the hardest part of the training. But he is in ‘high morale’ to sail forward, thinking of the future of his child with his wife and his dream of serving the PCG.

Earning the navy blue and white uniform is no easy feat, but Mr. Bautista said that with determination and the ability to adapt, nothing is impossible.