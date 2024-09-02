Over 2,400 passengers, truck drivers, and cargo helpers were stranded in ports on Monday due to Tropical Storm Enteng, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Based on the report by the PCG Command Center, stranded passengers were in Southern Tagalog, Bicol, at Eastern Visayas ports.

Apart from travelers, more than 600 rolling cargo and 39 ships were also stuck in the indicated regions due to inclement weather conditions, the PCG said.

According to the PCG-Bicol (PCG-5), ports in Sorsogon, Masbate, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, and Albay provinces have 978 stranded passengers.

11 ports with stranded passengers in the Bicol region are the following:

Sorsogon – Matnog port: 295

Sorsogon – Pilar port: 284

Albay – Tabaco port: 131

Albay – Pioduran port: 138

Camarines Sur – Pasacao port: 13

Cataduanes – Virac port: 16

Masbate – Masbate City port: 35

Masbate – Aroroy port: 2

Masbate – San Jacinto port: 11

Masbate – Placer port: 14

Masbate – Mobo port: 39

According to OCD-5 spokesperson Gremil Alexis Naz, 275 stranded rolling cargos are in the Bicol region.

In Sorsogon province, Matnog port has 109 stranded rolling cargos, and Pilar port has 13. Tabaco port in Albay has 10, and Pioduran has 88. Virac port in Cataduanes has 8.

Ports in Masbate also have 2 stranded cargos in Aroroy, 5 in San Pascual, 7 in Placer, and 33 in Mobo.

“All LGUs (local government unit) in the Bicol region… are reminded to submit their report immediately for proper consolidation and reporting in the national DRRMC,” Mr. Naz said.

As of 2:00 PM today, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that Enteng made landfall in Casiguran, Aurora vicinity. – Almira Louise S. Martinez