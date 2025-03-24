SENATE PRESIDENT (SP) Francis G. Escudero on Monday said there needs to be a “good balance” in drafting a law against fake news to avoid infringing on the basic rights of free speech and expression, under the Constitution.

“The good balance or bridge in any law regarding fake news is that it should not cross over into violating the right of our countrymen to freely speak,” Mr. Escudero said in a news briefing, following a House joint committee hearing on disinformation.

House lawmakers are conducting a tri-committee hearing to tackle the rising threat of online disinformation and fake news, which seeks to hold accountable persons deliberately spreading disinformation.

“It is clearly stated in Article 3, Section 4 of the 1987 Constitution, that no law shall be passed abridging the freedom of speech, of expression, or of the press… In this regard, Congress should not pass a law that contradicts this,” the Senate chief added.

Mr. Escudero said that expressing one’s opinion differs from stating lies or disinformation.

“Anyone has the freedom to express their opinion freely and widely. But anyone who states something as truth should probably be looked at and studied,” he said in Filipino.

Earlier, the Presidential Communications Office called for the creation of a regulatory body to monitor fake news and to weed out troll armies that operate via dummy accounts.

About 62% of Filipinos get their news from social media, particularly on Facebook, according to a 2024 survey by political consultancy firm Publicus Asia. — Adrian H. Halili