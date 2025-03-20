COTABATO CITY — A police team seized P1.8 million worth of crystal meth (shabu) found in a hideout of a man wanted for murder, who was arrested in Barangay Tukakanes in Cotabato City, at about dusk on Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Romeo J. Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Thursday that the suspect is now locked in a detention facility in Cotabato City of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

The suspect, who is facing a murder case in a Cotabato court, was jailed in 2012 for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao assisted in the operation.

He yielded peacefully when he was shown a copy of the warrant, signed by Judge Bansawan Ibrahim.

He readily admitted ownership of the confiscated P1.8 million worth of shabu in the presence of barangay officials and reporters. — John Felix M. Unson